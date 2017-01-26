Muddy army to fight against cancer

A call has been sounded out to women of all ages, shapes, and sizes across Basingstoke to fight dirty against cancer.

An army of thousands of females united last year to take part in three different endurance challenges as part of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Ladies dressed up in pink and ran, walked, or skipped 5k or 10k around the track at Down Grange Sports Complex to show solidarity with those fighting cancer, and to show defiance in the name of those that lost their battle.

The highlight of last year’s Race for Life undoubtedly came through the town’s first ever Pretty Muddy challenge, which saw teams help each other get around a mud-splattered obstacle course.

And with both the 5k and 10k set to return to Down Grange on June 10, and the dirtier alternative following the day after, Cancer Research UK is calling on the public to make this year’s fundraiser even bigger than before.

Basingstoke event manager Fiona Miller said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

Around 130 people across the south east are diagnosed with a form of cancer every day, although research over the years has resulted in the survival rate doubling since the 1970s.

But with the charity relying on the public’s generosity to wipe out the disease altogether, Fiona has pleaded with the Basingstoke public to help out by setting themselves a target to help “banish the winter blues”.

She added: “By taking part in Race for Life, women can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Pretty Muddy back to Basingstoke, as it’s a fantastic addition to our Race for Life family of events.

“It has all the fun and camaraderie of our much loved 5k and 10k events, but with added mud, thrills and spills.”

To sign up for the Race for Life, visit www.raceforlife.org.