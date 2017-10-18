Multicultural forum visit Number 10 to mark Diwali

Members of the Basingstoke Multicultural Forum (BMF) joined MP Maria Miller for a celebration of Diwali in Downing Street on Monday.

Arun Mummalaneni and Sreeni Vavilala attended the commemoration hosted by secretary of state Priti Patel. which brought together people from across the country.

One of the big halls on the third floor of Number 10 was lit up with candles and decorated with Hindu idols of Lord Rama and Sita.

Arun said: “It was a great honour to represent the forum at this national celebration of Diwali.”

Mrs Miller said: “I am pleased that Basingstoke was so well represented at this important event.

“We have an increasingly diverse population in the borough and the BMF does an outstanding job in building links between these new communities.”