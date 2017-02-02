Nathan’s incredible journey

It’s fair to say musician Nathan Bell has lived an incredible life.

He is an award-winning American musician who has travelled all over the world and is lucky enough to have a very loyal fan base.

Until now he has never performed in the UK but that’s about to change as part of his world tour will bring him to The Forge on Friday, February 10.

The trek around Britain comes after the release of his sixth studio album, Don’t Do This for Love, I Do This for Love – and he hopes he can make a lasting impression on his new audience.

“The album is a collection of songs about working and making it work as a working person in America, inspired by the writings of Studs Terkel,” Nathan told the Observer.

“I had wanted to make this album since my mid-20s and it made a perfect final chapter in the trilogy I started with two of my other albums, Black Crow Blue and Blood Like a River.

“I’d like to think that the audience will see a show filled with songs about living life the best you can, being hopeful and honest.

“Also, they’ll see a guy who sings and plays the acoustic guitar damn well.”

Originally from Boston, Nathan is much more than just a performer – he’s a writer and guitar teacher in his native country.

However, despite having such a strong musical talent, Nathan gave up music and had no intention in returning.

After 15 years, the singer got involved in music again, and he hopes he can continue from where he left off – entertaining fans all over the world.

“I left because I had lost the will to live, musically speaking,” he said.

“I knew in my heart that I had nothing I needed, nor wanted, to say, musically and lyrically.

“After many years of not playing a note, I came back to the business accidentally after a disastrous guest spot at a friend’s show.

“I have been trying to live down that two song set ever since!

“But I have found my voice in other’s voices and my life as a man with a family and that is worth singing about.”

He added: “Lately I’ve been writing for Acoustic Guitar Magazine and just started teaching guitar again.

“Hopefully, teaching guitar will allow me to remain a professional musician.

“It’s difficult to make a living as a musician these days, but I am fortunate in that I can always go back to my life as a runway model.”

The gig starts at 8pm.