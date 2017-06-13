National honour for pub chef

Head chef Gordon Stott has proved he is a shining example in the culinary world.

The 26-year-old landlord at the Sun Inn in Dummer has been named UK pub chef of the year and ranked in the top-30 chefs under 30.

Gordon, who is one of the youngest landlords and head chefs in the country, said: “The last two weeks have been a whirlwind and I’m still getting my head around being named the UK’s pub chef of the year.

“It’s such an honour to be recognised as one of the brightest prospects in the hospitality industry and I’m excited about the attention that this will bring to the pub and our little corner of Hampshire.”

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards recognises top culinary talent from across the country, and it was a case of third time lucky for Gordon as he has made the final twice before but never won it.

He is now hoping his trailblazing achievements can inspire others to do what he has done.

“I’ve dedicated the last six years to making The Sun Inn a success,” he said. “And when the fruits of your labour are finally rewarded, there’s just nothing better.

“I hope other young people entering the industry will see me as an example with what you can achieve with hard work and passion.”