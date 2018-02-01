Need to educate over importance of test

Women are not doing enough to prevent potentially lethal cervical cancer, according to a health body.

The warning from North Hampshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group comes during the nationwide cervical cancer awareness week.

Now, the group, together with GP practices, hopes to shed light on the importance of smear tests and help increase the uptake of younger women who take the test.

Local GP and cancer lead for North Hampshire CCG, Dr Charlotte Hutchings said: “Cervical screening prevents 5,000 cases of cervical cancer every year in the UK.

“It is a concern that uptake of the test in younger women is decreasing in North Hampshire.

“We need to educate women about the test sensitively so they can make an informed decision about whether to have the test. Screening is an important part of the fight for better cancer survival in the UK.”

The test is designed to pick up changes in cells in the cervix before cancer has actually developed.

Such changes can begin up to a decade in advance and the test can detect these and help prevent women from developing cervical cancer altogether as these changes can be treated.

All women aged 25-49 receive an invite to attend every three years, and those aged 50-64 every five years.