New £10 note set to commemorate Jane Austen

As well as a bronze statue, the legacy of Jane Austen will live on as her image features on the new £10 note and a £2 coin.

The new plastic £10 note was unveiled on the bicentenary of Jane’s death on July 18 at Winchester Cathedral, her resting place, by the Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney.

He said: “Our banknotes serve as repositories of the country’s collective memory, promoting awareness of the UK’s glorious history and highlighting the contributions of its greatest citizens.

“The new £10 note celebrates Jane Austen’s work.

“Austen’s novels have a universal appeal and speak as powerfully today as they did when they were first published.”

The quote ‘I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!’ from Pride and Prejudice features on the note, as well as her writing tablet, used when Austen lived at Chawton Cottage in Hampshire.

Also featuring on the design is a portrait based on an original drawn by Austen’s sister, Cassandra.

The new note will come into circulation on September 14, with the old £10 notes featuring Charles Darwin set be withdrawn and legal tender status ending at some stage in spring 2018.

Like the new £5 note, it will be printed on polymer, making it safer, stronger and cleaner.

Those who are visually impaired can also benefit from features such as raised print and differing colour palettes.

The Royal Mint has also commissioned a new £2 coin featuring Austen, currently being circulated as a limited supply but will be circulated more widely later this year.

Royal Mint graphic designer Dominique Evans, who designed the coin, said she imagined the silhouette of Jane Austen that features on the coin to be on the walls of one of the houses in her books.

There will be 200 of the new coins in the tills at Festival Place ahead of general circulation as well as places in Winchester such as the Cathedral and the Jane Austen House Museum.

In addition, a special £2 coin presentation pack can be brought from the Festival Place information desk for £10, including a donation to the Ark Cancer Charity.