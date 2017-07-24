New 5G test bed puts Basingstoke at the forefront of technology

Basingstoke is at the forefront of a digital revolution with the launch of a world-leading test bed for the next generation of digital technology.

The UK’s only test bed of the super-fast 5G mobile network, likely to be significantly faster than the currently available 3G and 4G, was opened last week at the newly announced Enterprise Zone at Basing View.

Cllr Hannah Golding, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s cabinet member for digital innovation and inclusion, said: “The cutting-edge 5G mobile network test bed puts Basingstoke at the heart of pioneering mobile technology.

“The council is delighted to lend its support to the 5G Innovation Centre and facilitate the use of the 5G test bed by local digital entrepreneurs and growing businesses, which will enable them to develop mobile applications which are fit for the future.

“We are truly at the forefront of emerging technology in mobile communications.”

It is hoped 5G technology will revolutionise the world through improving the speed and reliability of digital connections – one of the benefits is a high-definition film will take just one second to download.

The test bed, at the Innovation Centre in Basing View, was launched on Wednesday last week at the Ark Conference Centre at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

It brings together Enterprise M3, whose growth fund provided the investment, expertise from the University of Surrey’s 5G Innovation Centre, and the borough council.

The test bed will be directly connected to the University’s £75million research and development facility for 5G.

Adrian Branie, entrepreneur-in-residence at the 5G Step Out in Basingstoke, said the possibilities with 5G are endless. He said: “The new 5G test bed will bring a wealth of possibilities for digital start-ups and change our world like never before.

“Having access to a world-leading facility such as this on our doorstep will allow businesses to grow, develop new products and explore the next generation of mobile.”