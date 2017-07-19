New Basingstoke retail park is approved despite traffic concerns

Aldi and Oak Furniture Land will be coming to Basingstoke after councillors gave the green light to a new retail park that has split opinion.

The two big name store chains will be joined at the new St Michael’s Retail Park, next to Brighton Hill Retail Park, by Sofology, Tapi Carpets, Furniture Village and further Costa Coffee and Nandos outlets.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s development control committee passed the 11-retail unit proposal for the former Smiths Industries Aerospace site, on Harrow Way, during their meeting last Wednesday.

Developer Area Estates Ltd will also part fund some improvements to the surrounding road network, including the Brighton Hill Roundabout.

Harrow Way resident John Vivian ‘strongly objected’ to the proposal because of concerns about the increased traffic the retail park would bring to local residents.

He told the meeting: “We have problems enough getting in and out of our driveway at the moment – especially at peak times when the traffic is backed up from the Brighton Hill roundabout to Lister Road.”

Mr Vivian said he felt that the proposal for the combined entrance and exit which would be in Harrow Way was ‘totally in the wrong position’.

Mark Butress, owner of Jaybees Convenience Store, based in the Kings Furlong Centre, said the proposal would “be a threat to the Brighton Hill Shopping Centre and independent shops like myself”.

He said that when Safeway (now Morrisons) opened, his takings went down £2,000 a week and that he had to make two staff members redundant.

The owners of the adjacent Brighton Hill Retail Park, British Coal Pension Funds, were represented at the meeting and they had serious concerns over access to the site and raised safety concerns.

But Mark Harris, who supported Area Estates Ltd in getting planning permission, stressed the ‘proposal represents a significant opportunity to develop a brownfield site’ that “delivers a credible scheme which provides a number of important benefits for the locality and wider Basingstoke area”.

He said it would “complement, not compete” with shops in Brighton Hill and this was a view shared by independent retail advisers.

“It would have a low level of impact,” he said.

The committee also heard from a highways expert commissioned by Area Estates Ltd who said they had been consulting with local authorities and that there was no issue “in terms of highway capacity terms or road safety terms”.

Cllr Gavin James addressed the meeting over his concerns over the nearby Brighton Hill Roundabout.

He said: “The roundabout is a major problem and I can’t support any development in the area until there is a solution.”

Committee members David Potter and Andrew McCormick were both unhappy with the proposal.

They shared concerns about Brighton Hill roundabout and also the impact on local shops with Cllr Potter saying he had “significant problems with this application”.

Despite these concerns, the application was approved.