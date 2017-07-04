New book is cat’s whiskers

MUM Sue Lawrence has taken inspiration from Beatrix Potter to give up her job as a loss prevention officer and write an animal-themed children’s book.

The 42-year-old from Sherfield on Loddon has written Harry, A Cat’s Tale inspired by her own cat, also called Harry, that follows his escapades during a dream.

Sue said: “I love Beatrix Potter and I love animals.

“Harry is seen more of a family member and we’ve had him since he was a kitten, he’s 16 now.”

The story features a large tabby cat who drifts off to sleep and embarks on an adventure, meeting a heron and frog.

It aims to teach children about socialisation and interacting in new situations.

Sue moved to Sherfield around a year ago and said the surrounding countryside provided some inspiration for the book.

“I love the calmness of wildlife. When I grew up things were a lot gentler but at the moment there’s quite a lot of destruction,” she said.

“I’ve never been an author, my last job was as a loss prevention officer for Debenhams in London.

“It has always been an ambition of mine to write a book and I’m really pleased with how it’s turned out.”

Sue said that she was going to target local bookshops before exploring larger booksellers.

The mum-of-one has a few more stories written featuring other animals that she hopes will be released sometime in the future.