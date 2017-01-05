New car to aid youth rugby classes

Young rugby players across Basingstoke are set to benefit after a car was donated to the town’s club.

Basingstoke RFC currently provide coaching lessons at 30 primary and secondary schools in the area.

Community rugby coach Geraint Cooper delivers the classes, and has thanked club sponsors Basingstoke Audi for supplying him with a new Q3 car.

He said: “It has helped me to get out and about to schools, and around the local community to deliver sessions.

“It is a great car and allows me to take much more kit and equipment with me than before.”

In addition to supporting the youth development programme, Audi is also also sponsoring Basingstoke RFC’s club newsletter and matchday programmes.

Head of business Bob McGarva said: “We are pleased to be able to continue our support of the club through the extension of the sponsorship deal.

“The Audi that Geraint is using has been specifically dual-branded to help publicise the good work that Geraint does in the Basingstoke community.”