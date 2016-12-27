New chief selected for hospital trust

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead the trust that runs Basingstoke hospital.

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) board has selected Alex Whitfield to take up the role.

Ms Whitfield will take over in the new year from outgoing chief executive Mary Edwards, who is set to then retire from the position at the trust she has held for 14 years.

She said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Hampshire Hospitals as chief executive.

“I know it is a great organisation, and I am looking forward to working with the fantastic staff, as they continue to develop the services they offer to the public.

“I am excited about the opportunities for the future, and about the prospect of closer working between hospitals and community services.”

She added: “Most of all, I am passionate about patient care.

“I am committed to taking forward the strong values at Hampshire Hospitals, where high quality patient care is at the heart of everything, as this is what I truly believe in.”

Ms Whitfield will leave her position as chief operating officer at Solent NHS Trust to take up the new role at HHFT, where she previously held senior roles for a number of years.

HHFT chairman Elizabeth Padmore said: “Working closely with our strong senior leadership team, I am confident that Alex Whitfield will bring new insight and new ideas, but will also keep what we value.

“Under her leadership, we will remain an organisation that is innovative, clinically led and patient-focused.

“Alex understands the challenges facing the NHS, and with her previous experience of bringing together the hospital and community sector, Alex also understands our opportunities for the future.”