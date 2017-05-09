New deputy chief executive for Basingstoke council

A new deputy chief executive has been appointed by the borough council.

Victor Nicholls has extensive experience in regeneration and will also become executive director of borough development.

Borough council chief executive Mel Barrett said: “I’m delighted that members of the council’s HR committee will be recommending Victor’s appointment to this key role.

“He brings the talent, energy and experience we need as we make great strides forward for the communities we serve.”

Mr Nicholls will be in charge of projects such as the building of over 3,000 homes at Manydown and the regeneration of Basing View alongside the improvement of cultural and leisure facilities and activities.

A keen musician, Mr Nicholls will join the borough council in August subject to council approval on May 18.