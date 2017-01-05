New details are revealed of last year’s Popley play park sexual assault

A description of the man that raped a Basingstoke woman on a Popley play park has finally been released by police – more than three months after the attack.

The 24-year-old victim was subjected to the serious sexual assault at the play park area near Shetland Road and Maldive Road between 10pm and 11pm on October 2.

Hampshire Constabulary have been supporting the woman ever since, and launched an unsuccessful appeal in the immediate aftermath of the incident to find the perpetrator.

And following discussions with the victim, officers are now in a position to provide more details of the man suspected of committing the attack.

He is described as white, aged mid to late 20s, around 5ft 7ins tall, and was of average build with a paunch.

And he also had brown hair that was longer on top and shorter at the sides, as well as scruffy facial hair, while he wore blue denim jeans and a blue fleece top that looked like a work jumper, with a zip that went partially down the front.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Tracy West, said: “While this is being treated as an isolated incident, it is a serious offence committed by someone who the victim did not know.

“We need help establishing who this man is.

“Do you recognise someone from the description given?

“Is it someone you know, perhaps from work?

“If you have any information that could help this investigation, it is vital that you come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting Operation Think, or alternatively call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.