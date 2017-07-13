New floorball sessions come to Basingstoke

Britain’s newest Olympic-recognised sport now has a club in Basingstoke.

The Basingstoke Phoenix floorball squad have launched, run by the Rixon family, who live locally.

They used to travel over to Farnham to play the sport and following that club’s success after winning both National Cup trophies in June, it was decided that a new club should be launched in Basingstoke.

Best described as ice hockey without the muggings and the ice, it is played in a sport hall with five outfield players and a goalie and a lightweight ball to speed the game up.

Across the UK, there are now 58 registered teams and more are starting up all the time.

Floorball is now the hot favourite to enter the 2024 Olympic Games so there is a good chance that youngsters starting now could represent Great Britain.

Sessions are open to teenagers between the ages of 11 and 16 and take place at the Costello Sports Hall every Friday between 6pm and 7pm.

All equipment is provided and the first session is free.