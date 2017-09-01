New gym coming to Tadley as part of £5m boost to leisure facilities

Tadley swimming pool has made waves by splashing out on a new gym as part of a £5million injection into leisure facilities across Basingstoke and Deane.

The £573,000 project will see a state-of-the-art, 40-station gym and fitness suite built at the pool in New Road and is scheduled to open in 2018, subject to planning permission being granted.

Air-conditioning for the community room is also to be installed alongside dedicated changing rooms for gym users.

Leisure operator Serco will invest £143,000, with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council putting in £430,000.

Cllr Simon Bound, cabinet member for communities and community safety whose portfolio covers leisure, said: “There’s a large demand from fitness enthusiasts in the Tadley area and they will benefit enormously from having this cutting-edge gym at the pool site.

“This is one of the benefits of the good deal that the council has negotiated to extend the contract to run its sports facilities.

“It shows our commitment to work in partnership to improve leisure opportunities across the borough.”

This comes as the borough council recently extended the contract between itself, Serco and the Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust, which runs the pool as well as the Aquadrome and Golf Centre in Basingstoke on their behalf until 2020.

Under the new deal, more than £4.65m will be invested in leisure across the borough.

This includes just over £1.3m from Serco and the trust into new features at all three sites, and £1.75 million to upgrade existing facilities.

The borough council will also invest £1.6m.

Chair of Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust, Hazel Tilbury, said: “The trust is committed to providing a good range of health and fitness activities that are accessible to everyone so that they can enjoy an active healthy lifestyle.

“The investment by the trust and Serco will not only benefit this generation, but also generations to come.

“We are proud of the planned developments and will continue to invest in our facilities for local communities to enjoy.”