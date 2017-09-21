New homes planned for land originally kept for train station

Plans to build 21 houses and 12 flats on the western edge of Basingstoke have been submitted to the borough council.

Applicants Affinity Sutton and The Manydown Company are looking to build the homes on land off Wiltshire Crescent, adjacent to the railway line.

The land in question had originally been allocated for a new train station, but this has not been carried forward into Basingstoke and Deane’s local plan.

It is also opposite the Manydown site, where 3,400 dwellings are expected to be built in the coming years.

In the planning application, it says: “The proposal represents a simple but considered addition to Wiltshire Crescent.

“As a railway station could not be provided on the site then the best alternative use is clearly for much-needed housing.

“This proposal has been produced following considerable careful planning, and with the benefit of detailed input from officers at every stage.”