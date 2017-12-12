New hospital unit to help over winter

A new hospital unit is set to ease the pressure on services that experience high volumes of sick people over the winter months.

The 28-bed Overton Unit has opened at Basingstoke and North Hampshire hospital.

Situated to the rear of the Sherborne building, the unit will cater for patients who are soon returning home and those are who are nearing the end of their lives.

Twenty-four of its beds will provide ‘step down care’ for those who no longer require the high level of acute care provided in hospital. The other four beds will be in individual side rooms set aside for patients who require specialist palliative care.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, said: “Opening this new unit will enable us to release space on the acute care wards for very sick patients when they need to be admitted to hospital.

“We will continue to experience increased pressure on our hospital services due to high numbers of very sick people needing to be admitted over the course of the winter period. Opening the Overton Unit is one of the measures we have put in place to help us manage the challenges we expect to face. I’d like to say a big thank you and well done to all the staff who have worked hard to ensure the unit is open in time for this busy period.”