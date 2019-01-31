New Leader for Health and Care System

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) has announced the appointment of Lena Samuels to the role of Independent Chair.

Born and educated in London, Lena is the current chair of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust. She was previously a non-executive director with University Hospital Southampton where she had portfolio responsibility for patient safety, international health and equality and diversity. She was a Lay Advisor with Wessex Deanery where she undertook GP recruitment and the assessment of post-graduate doctors in rotation whilst also sitting on the school boards of surgery and emergency medicine.

Lena Samuels said of the appointment: “I have the privilege of taking on the role of Interim Chair at a time when there are positive opportunities to shape health in a way that meets the needs of our local population through enhanced partnership working. I look forward to working together with colleagues across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, where we will have the opportunity to share best practice, innovate and care for patients in the best possible way.”

Anne Eden, Executive Director South-East NHS England and NHSE Improvement added: “Lena brings extensive health experience to the role of Interim Chair. She has a track record of supporting leaders within the private, public and voluntary sectors, making her well placed to lead the changes we are making across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”