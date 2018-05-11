New look for village hall

A Basingstoke community has been celebrating now extensive works to renovate the village hall have finally been completed thanks to council funding.

Residents of Dummer, south of Basingstoke, welcomed the re-opening of the Dummer Village Hall on Wednesday after the completion of a major project to renovate the community hub.

The redevelopment included the installation of a new fuel-efficient heating system, redecoration of the hall and removal of asbestos in the walls.

The upgrade to the 50-year-old building was supported by a grant from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s Local Infrastructure Fund.

The existing hot air heating system at Dummer Village Hall, originally built in the 1960s, was deemed unreliable, ineffective and too costly to run.

After the hall was shut for five weeks, the grand re-opening revealed a new high-efficiency boiler and hot water system.

Dummer residents clubbed together to help with the renovation works alongside specialist contractors.

Substantial structural work was needed to prepare the hall for use, including the removal of a considerable amount of asbestos wall lining, carried out by specialists Jeto Asbestos Removal of Odiham.

Andover-based D J Harris also designed and installed the new heating system, while extensive redecoration and making good was completed on time and on budget by Heath Bros from Dummer.

Project manager and Dummer resident Nikki Barker said: “We are all extremely grateful to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

“With the help of our local councillors and support from several groups who use our hall we were able to secure a Local Infrastructure Fund grant that enabled us to upgrade the heating in Dummer Village Hall.

“This will result in a substantial saving in fuel costs, lower greenhouse gas emissions and make the hall attractive to more users.

“We were also very pleased that we were able to use local contractors to carry out the work.”

Nikki added that the project could not have been completed without the “support and practical assistance” that many villagers provided in the renovation of their revamped community hub.