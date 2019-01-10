New Manager for Financial Advisers

Chase de Vere, the Independent Financial Advisers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Eager as Senior Manager for their Basingstoke office.

Dave will be responsible for running the office in the town and managing the team of 12 advisers who are based there. These advisers give independent financial advice on investments, pensions and tax planning to residents of Basingstoke and the wider Hampshire area.

Dave has 35 years of industry experience across a variety of financial services roles, most recently working in the wealth management division at HSBC for 26 years.

Outside of work, Dave enjoys spending time with his wife and two children. He coaches a local under 16s rugby side and occasionally referees matches. Dave has recently attained a Mathematics degree from the Open University and, having whetted his appetite for further learning, is contemplating a masters in Philosophy.

Dave Eager, Senior Manager for Basingstoke, Chase de Vere, said: “The independence of the Chase de Vere proposition aligns with my values and experience. I am looking forward to working with the advisers in the Basingstoke office and helping them to deliver exceptional financial advice and service to their clients.”

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Chase de Vere, said: “I am delighted that we have recruited Dave to manage our Basingstoke office. He is an experienced professional with high standards and a real focus on ‘doing the right thing’. Basingstoke is an important and growing part of our business and I look forward to seeing it flourish even more under Dave’s leadership.”