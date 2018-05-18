New mayor can’t wait to meet people

Basingstoke and Deane’s new mayor councillor Sean Keating is keen to meet as many people in the borough as possible in his year in office.

Cllr Keating was passed the chain of office from Cllr Paul Frankum at a council meeting on Thursday last week with the official mayor-making ceremony taking place today.

Cllr Diane Taylor will be Basingstoke and Deane’s deputy mayor for 2018/9.

The new mayor has been a councillor in South Ham since 2000 and will be joined by his wife Gwen as mayoress.

Born in Blarney, Co Cork, Ireland, Cllr Keating jokes that he kissed the legendary Blarney Stone before coming to England at the age of 17 in search of work.

Cllr Keating said: “I’m going to enjoy being the borough’s mayor.

“I love talking to people, and that’s why I’ve chosen to support three ‘people’ charities this year – Mencap, Basingstoke NeighbourCare and Naomi House & Jacksplace.

“They cover a whole spectrum of people – from children to the elderly, and those with physical and mental difficulties – and meet the needs of many.”

The former trade union official moved to Basingstoke in 1983 before retiring at 52 with ill health.