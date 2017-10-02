New name to take charge of Hampshire’s fire service

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has appointed a new chief fire officer to take over the running of the service from the start of next year.

Neil Odin will assume control on January 1, following the retirement of current chief Dave Curry.

Mr Odin, 44, has been Hampshire’s assistant chief since 2012, and previously worked at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for more than 20 years.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief fire officer for Hampshire.

“It is a position that I know carries great responsibility, as our service strives to make life safer for every resident.

“There is no doubt I take on the job at a time of great change in the fire service, but I am looking forward immensely to the challenge of ensuring we continue to supply an exemplary service to our communities and to leading such a great organisation.”

The transition process will now take place over the next few months.

Chris Carter, chairman of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Neil when he formally takes up the appointment in January.

“Being at the helm of one of the best and most progressive services in the country is a huge responsibility and in Neil we have the right person to lead the service forward.”