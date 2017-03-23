New research into appendix tumours at Basingstoke hospital

Doctors from southern India have been working at Basingstoke hospital as part of a research project into appendix tumours.

Surgeon Dr Rohin Mittal came to Basingstoke with his radiologist wife Anuradha, and spent time with bowel cancer specialists from the Pelican Cancer Foundation.

During their stay they attended workshops and helped with research studies, resulting in new findings into the spread and treatment of high-grade tumours.

“My research projects at Basingstoke have given me new solutions to medical problems,” said Rohin.

“We will be taking back new ideas to our hospital, the Christian Medical College in Vellore, and our research will influence our medical practice for the rest of our lives.

“It is very satisfying to have taken part in these research projects and I hope it will make a huge difference to the lives of bowel cancer patients in the future.”

Sarah Crane, chief executive of the Pelican Cancer Foundation, added: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Rohin and Anu over the last six months.

“I am sure that their energy and thirst for knowledge will be an enormous benefit to their patients when they return to India.”