New Shogun ready to take on anything

The Shogun has always been aimed at the true off-road driver who demanded a comprehensively equipped, reliable and cost-effective vehicle with a proven track record of all-wheel-drive ability that is also able to offer the classic off-road function with the added benefit of a go-anywhere four-wheel-drive system.

Well, the updated version of Mitsubishi Shogun is all that and those key Shogun styling cues that underline its tough and authentic off-road ability can be easily distinguished by its bold front grille, flared wheel arches and rear-mounted spare wheel.

Power and Efficiency:

Powered by a bombproof turbocharged four-cylinder, 16-valve DOHC common rail diesel engine that is able to produce 187bhp and 441Nm of torque. Top speed also comes in at around 112mph – and when you consider its gross weight is around 3030kg, it will still return 30.4mpg (combined).

On the road:

Mitsubishi has put in a lot of effort into the updated Shogun chassis which is now stiffer, robust and more dynamic thanks to the double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension configuration which is perfect for those tough off-road conditions that the Shogun will be subjected too.

Of course, the Shogun will spend most of its life on the muddy stuff which is where it is more at home, so I expected it to be really good off road and I was not disappointed. The last model I tested suffered with lack of brake-pedal feel – and Mitsubishi seem to have taken notice of this and have fitted bigger brakes across the range with the five-door Shogun now being equipped with 332mm front and rear ventilated disc brakes. They have also used four-pot calipers on the front which help give you more pedal feel on the road, while the rear discs use two-pot calipers.

Design & Technology:

You have to remember that the Shogun is a working machine and not ‘a Chelsea tractor’. Owners of the Shogun will take it off road and will use it to cart around their family and pretty much anything they can throw in the back, which is why the interior is made to bear the brunt of all that.

But, for some, it may feel a little barren on the inside, but in its defence it’s actually really functional and comes with an array of equipment such as twin front, side and curtain airbags, ABS anti-lock brakes with EBD electronic brake-force distribution on all models.

There is also a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with integrated audio including a DAB radio and on-board navigation.

Plus, the SG3, SG4 and SG5 LWB models are fitted with a 12-speaker Rockford Fosgate™ Premium Sound System as standard along with Mitsubishi’s M-ASTC safety system, which regulates vehicle attitude to prevent skidding as a result of sudden steering inputs or loss of traction on a slippery surface, which is also fitted as standard across the whole Shogun range.

To sum up:

A brilliant machine that’s ready to work when you are. Price from £40,299.