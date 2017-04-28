New signs put up to promote Jane Austen’s birthplace

Jane Austen’s home village has written itself into literary history.

Steventon has received ‘Birthplace of Jane Austen’ signs to welcome motorists to the village to highlight its significance to the iconic author.

“We’re delighted with the new signs” said Peter Lees, chairman of Steventon Parish Council.

“The timing could not be better as the village is laying on a range of events to celebrate Jane Austen’s 200th anniversary (of her death).

“The signs are a great talking point and we’re thrilled our special community has been recognised in this way.”

Austen was born in 1775, and spent the first 25 years of her life in the village – which has a population of just 186 – before moving to Bath.

She penned some of her most famous works in Steventon, including Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility and Northanger Abbey.

The writer’s father George was rector of the parish at St Nicholas Church, although the rectory where they lived was demolished in 1824.

Her active social life is said to inspired many of her novels, and she was also known to be a bit of a shopaholic.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of writer’s death and to commemorate this, the borough is hosting a number of celebrations including the unveiling of a bronze, life-size statue – the world’s first.

Leader of the borough council, Cllr Clive Sanders, said: “We’re immensely proud that Jane Austen was born, lived in and was inspired by our borough.”

The signs have been put up on the three roads leading into the village.

‘Birthplace and home of Jane Austen’ signs have also been erected on the borders of the borough.