New special school will offer pupils improved life chances

A new special free school will open in Basingstoke within the next two years to support more than 100 students with autism and communication needs.

Catch22 Multi Academies Trust was revealed last month as the sponsor for the school that is due to open in 2020.

There will be places for 125 students aged four to 16 years old with autism spectrum disorder and social communication needs.

Executive principal Graham Payne said: “Catch22 Multi Academies Trust is delighted to be announced as the sponsor of a new special free school in Hampshire.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity to open an outstanding new provision to improve the life chances of children aged between four to 16 in Basingstoke.

“This new school, alongside The Ashwood Academy, will form our Hampshire hub, allowing us to share best practice to maximise support and positive outcomes for all young people in the area.”

Many special schools in the country struggle to meet the high demand for places, especially for autism-specific places.

The announcement means that Basingstoke will be able to provide young people with particular requirements access to education that will be tailored to their needs.

Mark Lehain, director of New Schools Network, said: “The application process to set up a free school is extremely rigorous so it is a testament to Catch22 Multi Academies Trust’s hard work that they have been approved to open.

“We congratulate all the successful schools and look forward to helping them through the pre-opening process.”

Catch22 Multi Academies Trust’s model aims to create a safe and nurturing environment where students are taught with a curriculum tailored to their individual needs.

The model allows students to feel able to build strong and trusting relationships with classmates and staff.

Thirteen other special school sponsors were announced, creating more than 1,100 additional places for children with special educational needs around the country.

Catch22 launched the Multi Academies Trust in 2014 as an approved academy sponsor which focuses on students who can benefit from small, supportive alternative education provision.

Catch 22 Multi Academies Trust also operates The Ashwood Academy in Basingstoke, an Ofsted rated ‘Good’ alternative provision school that supports students aged 11 to 16.