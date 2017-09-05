New sponsor announced for Basingstoke Town

Global online trading platform Bartercard UK has given Basingstoke Town a huge boost by becoming sponsors for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.

As well as Bartercard hoardings appearing around the Camrose, the club will also benefit from sponsorship funds being offset against the services that the club would otherwise have to pay for.

This includes saving £1,000 on their insurance renewals.

Will Wilkinson, head of digital and marketing at Basingstoke Town, said: “We’re truly delighted to welcome Bartercard UK as a principle sponsor for the 2017/18 season.

“It means so much to our club to have such a great sponsor on board.

“Being aligned with such a globally established company is fantastic for our club, and can help elevate our status and reputation as a football club.

“As fans will know, the club is going through a transition currently, with the current chairman (Rafi Razzak) stepping down and stopping his financing and the club moving to a community ownership model, so saving money off the bottom line is crucial for us to survive and thrive.”

Philip Ciniglio, CEO of Bartercard UK, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to sponsor football clubs such as Basingstoke Town.

“As well as giving our support to the team, it gives Bartercard UK the chance to showcase our brand to potential new members.

“We wish all the team at Basingstoke Town luck.”