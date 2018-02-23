New station the jewel in the crown of fire service

Firefighters celebrated the start of a new chapter at the official opening of a £6million fire station in Basingstoke.

The new building boasts increased vehicle capacity, an enhanced training facility, and improved access enabling quicker response times.

Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin said: “This is a modern station for a modern era. It will be of benefit to the people of Basingstoke and the county as a whole.

“I am sure that this building – as the previous one – will have a special place in the heart of the town.”

Based on the original West Ham Close site, it has taken two years to build after the old facility, built in the 1960s, was demolished.

Basingstoke station manager Keith Jones, who joined Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service 25 years ago as a firefighter, said the event marked a ‘historic period’ for the town.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority chairman councillor Chris Carter said: “This prestigious event marks the dawn of a new age of firefighting – and a new era for the service.

“The bespoke training facilities and focus on community engagement shows that Hampshire is at the forefront of modern firefighting.

“This new station will be one of the jewels in the crown of what is, I believe, one of the best fire and rescue services in the country.”

The station has 64 full-time firefighters, 18 on-call firefighters and four members of the Community Safety team.

It also has three fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a response support vehicle, a command vehicle and a small fires vehicle.

There are plans to allow community groups to use the station in the near future.