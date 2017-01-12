New Subaru worth a look

The Subaru XV 2.0D SE Manual is a handsome-looking SUV which has enough of Subaru’s design language behind it to make it different and interesting whilst still providing a link to the rest of the Subaru range.

Indeed, its clear association with the Forester provides a strong clue as to the XV’s capabilities on and off road, along with its elevated driving position and one of the highest ground clearances in its class, making it a very purposeful package.

Power and efficiency

The XV was equipped with a powerful and efficient 2.0-litre DOHC Subaru Boxer Diesel engine, a unit that provides you with a maximum power of 147 PS and a torque figure of 350NM. The XV also achieved 52.3mpg on the combined cycle which is quite impressive. Maximum speed comes in at about 123mph and a 0-62mph of 9.3s. This is an engine that provides more than enough power on the road, whilst its statement Boxer horizontally-opposed pistons provide a smoothness that are exceptional for a diesel engine.

On the road

One of the benefits of the Boxer engine configuration is that it helps to lower the centre of gravity compared to the opposition as the engine block’s flatter profile allows it to sit lower in the chassis, with an end result that the XV is very stable and balanced and noticeably resistant to side-to-side motion whilst driving. The Subaru is a willing companion in the bends and yet is comfortable when travelling further afield; the suspension also does a great job of isolating you from the worst that our roads can offer.

Design and tech

The Subaru XV offers plenty of standard equipment including Auto HID headlamps with auto leveller, 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, front seat heaters, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning system, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, rear vision camera system and symmetrical all wheel drive. And spending a little more on the 2.0i SE or 2.0D SE (6MT/Lineartronic) gives you access to power-sliding, tilt-adjustable glass sunroof, leather seats, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, keyless access and push button start system (touch-sensor type) and Subaru Starlink infotainment system. On the inside there is plenty of room for five adults to travel in comfort whilst the boot is capable of swallowing up to 1,270 litres of luggage and 60/40 folding seats mean it’s very practical for a large family.

To sum up

The Subaru XV 2.0D SE Manual is an impressive performer amongst the growing SUV competition and deserves to do well, but more needs to be done on the styling inside the cabin.

Saying that, Subaru’s extensive all wheel drive experience is impressive and it’s off-road potential and on-road manners are something that stands out. If you’re in the market for a mid-sized crossover, it’s definitely worth a look. Priced from £24,440.