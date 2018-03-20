New support services for the elderly

A space for charities and social care organisations has been unveiled at a new dedicated hub.

Home and live-in-care providers Bluebird Care officially opened in Kingsclere earlier this month to provide community access care and support services for older people across north west Hampshire and west Berkshire.

MP Kit Malthouse cut the ribbon in front of guests from the community, residents, councillors and charities.

He said: “I was very pleased to be asked to open the new Bluebird Care Hub in Kingsclere.

“The new facility will play a really important role in supporting services for older people in the community.

“People can never have too much information when it comes to making decisions about looking after the care needs of someone they love and the Bluebird Care Hub provides this in a warm and welcoming environment.

“It was wonderful to see so many people at the opening representing such a broad range of charities and community groups.”

The new ground floor facility will provide literature and information about the options available for caring for loved ones, including advice about assistive technology, care funding and accessing legal help.

Charities and care groups will also be able to use the space for training.

Phil Miles, director of Bluebird Care Hook & Kingsclere, said: “We are thrilled to be able to provide this exciting new facility for the local community and were delighted by the numbers who attended our official opening.

“The many conversations we had with representatives from local charities and community groups clearly demonstrates the need for this type of information hub and space for provision of local services for older people.w

“We look forward to forging strong partnerships with other local organisations through 2018 and beyond.”

Bluebird provides home and live in care services to vulnerable older people with weekly visits or round-the-clock care.

Charities and groups in north west Hampshire who would like to work with the Care Hub should contact Michael Auton on 07862 253514 or email michaelautonconsultancy@gmail.com.