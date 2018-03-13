New technology to help treat liver cancer

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital will be the first Trust in the country to trial ground-breaking technology to help treat liver cancer.

The pioneering software, which cost £45,000, gives surgeons a clearer picture of the overall health of someone’s liver before surgery is carried out.

Mr Myrddin Rees, consultant liver surgeon, said: “Until now, the opportunity to extend surgery to more patients with primary and secondary tumours in the liver has been thwarted.

“Having a better idea of how the liver will respond and regenerate gives us the opportunity to take additional precautions and consider a number of different courses of treatment.

“It can help us decide when to carry out an operation as the liver may need time to recover before surgery, or work out which part of the liver should be left behind.”

Funds for the software came from the North Hampshire Medical Fund, which sits outside of the NHS budget.

Mr Rees thanked the 150 people who attended a fundraising wine dinner at Highclere Stud to raise money for the technology.

He added: “We are sure that the research we are carrying out will make a real different to the lives of many patients.”