New year, new garden for Greenfingers

A Basingstoke charity has been treated to a new garden to start the new year.

Staff from B&Q in Basingstoke helped create a calming garden space for Greenfingers which supports those who need assistance gardening.

Store manager Dave Burnett and his colleagues spent two days overhauling the charity’s garden to create a space people can enjoy.

A part of the Mencap group, the charity aims to provide a safe working environment to build skills and confidence for people with mental health issues and/or disabilities.

People involved have the chance to learn aspects of gardening from seed sowing to harvesting of produce and woodwork and craft activities.

Greenfingers project manager Stefan John said: “With gardening of such an importance to the people we support, we know this will mean a lot to them as well as our team and we look forward to see how our local community respond to it.”

Mr Burnett said: “We take our role as a community store very seriously and wanted to show our appreciation for this very important local charity. We help our customers enjoy their gardens and we wanted to share this enjoyment with Greenfingers and all those who use their services.”

B&Q Basingstoke also gave the products needed to build a new decking area, as well as a variety of plants.