NHS staff given awards for going that extra mile

SELFLESS and hard-working NHS staff from Basingstoke Hospital were rewarded for their outstanding care at the Director of Nursing Awards.

Staff from across Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust gathered for the awards ceremony at Froyle Park in Alton.

A record 480 nominations were received from relatives and former patients.

Community midwife Alice Gynn bagged herself two awards: an individual award for family and clinical support services as well as a Basingstoke Rotary award.

This was after she was nominated by a mum for the support she was given throughout her pregnancy, including delivering her baby at home.

The nomination read: “Alice did a fantastic job of raising my spirits and keeping me positive when I was feeling pretty gloomy. She went a long way above and beyond.”

When a patient with a phobia of hospitals arrived at Basingstoke, Cheryl Bond, deputy sister in the orthopaedic pre-assessment unit, provided “a truly patient centred experience”.

For this, she scooped the Chief Medical Officer’s Award.

The Wallace Award for an individual was shared between Basingstoke Ward E2 staff nurse Elsa Jones and healthcare assistant Phillip O’Hagan who allowed a family to maximise their time with a relative who was about to pass away.

Elsa “showed great integrity, respect and care” while Phillip “was extremely kind, took the initiative and went above and beyond his duties”.

Also on Ward E2, Rahul Chanan, an associate practitioner, took home the individual award for the medical services division after providing a stroke victim “with excellent care”.

A patient undergoing chemotherapy praised the “great care and attention” of Basing Unit staff nurse Diane Mitchell, who picked up the Surgical Services Division individual award.

The Isolation Ward and Candover nursing teams were also award winning, for their professional and caring approaches.

The Basingstoke child health team won an award for the “kindness, care and compassion” shown to the parents of a boy who was diagnosed with a chronic life-long condition.

Speaking at the ceremony, Donna Green, chief nurse of Hampshire Hospitals, said: “To me, all of you are winners and I am the proudest chief nurse in the country because of the fantastic work you all do.”