NHS staff thanked for their help

Health and care workers in Basingstoke were presented with special certificates during an event to celebrate their contribution to NHS services in the community.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller joined former mayor and mayoress of Basingstoke and Deane, Cllr Paul Frankum and Cllr Jane Frankum, at the event on May 8 in the mayor’s parlour at the Civic Offices.

Certificates were presented to all the local health and care workers Mrs Miller has nominated for national awards to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The NHS 70 Parliamentary Awards recognise the contributions made by individuals and teams who work in and alongside the NHS.

Basingstoke’s nominees are:

The Moving Forward course delivered by charity Breast Cancer Care, in partnership with Basingstoke Hospital, for the Excellence in Cancer Care Award.

Venus Kan, Vocational Services Manager at Broadmoor Hospital, for the Excellence in Mental Health Care Award.

Dr Tanuj Lad’s Ambulatory Care Unit at Basingstoke Hospital for the Excellence in Urgent and Emergency Care Award.

Sue Martin, who runs the Six Steps Programme at St Michael’s Hospice, for the Excellence in Primary Care Award.

Paul Hutton, who leads the Community Palliative Care Team at St Michael’s Hospice, for the Person-Centred Care Champion Award.

Richard Hindley’s Urology Department at Basingstoke Hospital for the Future NHS Award.

The Alcohol Intervention Team at Basingstoke Hospital for the Healthier Communities Award.

Basingstoke School Nursing Team for the Care and Compassion Award.

Sue Price, Trustee at Headway Basingstoke, and long-time NHS Speech and Language Therapist, for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mrs Miller said: “I am proud to be taking part in the NHS 70 Parliamentary Awards as a way of thanking and recognising the wonderful people who work in or support our local NHS and care services. All of the nominees I have put forward make a remarkable contribution to the community, with many of them innovators and trailblazers in their fields.”

NHS judges will announce regional champions in each category on May 21. Overall winners will then go on to a special awards ceremony in Parliament on July 4.