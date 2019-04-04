Nick Halstead to Go ‘Pro’

Fox Motorsport have announced that reigning Ginetta GT5 Challenge Am Champion Nick Halstead will step up to the Pro category in 2019 as he remains with the team for a third season in the series.

Nick, from Andwell, near Basingstoke, claimed three wins and ten podium finishes in 2018 to snatch the Am title at the final race of the season at Donnington Park.

In addition to his GT5 series victories, Nick was also a race winner at Rockingham’s ‘Super send-off’ in the 160bhp Ginetta racer last November and a podium finisher in a gruelling Citroen C1 24 Hours at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Having proven himself as one of the fastest drivers in the class, Nick now moves up to the Pro category; pitting himself against some of the most talented up-and-coming drivers in single-make GT racing.

The 2019 GT5 Challenge comprises seven rounds with live coverage on ITV4 of the Thruxton and Snetterton events; which form part of the British Touring Car Championship support bill.

Nick Halstead said: “The 2018 season was fantastic as I achieved my aim of winning the Ginetta GT5 Am title and consistently qualified and finished higher up the order overall than I had done in my first season, and against a higher-quality line-up of drivers and teams. By the end of the year I was consistently finishing in among the Pro drivers and this has only fuelled my hunger to take the next step with my driving and aim for even better results in 2019. Fox have done an impeccable job both preparing my car and readying me as a driver and I can’t think of a better place to be as I continue on the road to my goal of racing in the British Touring Car Championship.”

Paul McNeilly, Team Principal, said: “Last season was huge for us as a team in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge and for Nick, who many people forget was only in his second season of racing, but impressed a lot of people with his development as he won the Am title. The level of competition in the Pro class is even more intense, but we all understand this and having gained a podium finish overall with one of our other cars in 2018 is a very good starting block to have. We’re building towards another campaign in which we expect to be able to challenge for race wins on all fronts.”