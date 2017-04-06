Night shelter says thanks to its hundreds of volunteers

More than 250 people were recognised with a “thank you” for their efforts running the Night Light winter night shelter, writes Jack Asbery.

The celebration marked 10,000 hours of time given to the programme, which was run by the Social Inclusion Partnership from December 2016 to February 2017.

Night Light was created by town centre churches in response to the plight of rough sleepers. The scheme gave 45 people a hot meal, a warm bed for the night and an opportunity to seek support and engage with local agencies.

Donations came from Real Change not Loose Change, a crowd funding site set up by Basingstoke Voluntary Action, and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

Night Light coordinator Liz Howe said: “It was set up to offer shelter and hospitality during the winter months to those people who would have no other option than to sleep on the streets during the coldest time of year.

“There has been a real desire from the churches to do something to help with the increase of homelessness.

“The volunteers’ compassion, expressed in very practical action, meant that the Night Light guest experience was excellent, ensuring they were welcomed with dignity and left with a renewed sense of hope for a different way of life.”