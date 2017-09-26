Ninth place overall for Justin Rose in Fedex Cup

North Hampshire golfer Justin Rose pocketed $800,000 over the weekend as the Fedex Cup came to its conclusion.

He finished the season-ending Tour Championship in a tie for 10th place, meaning he ended up ninth in the overall standings.

Rose had been in contention after the first two days, beginning the tournament with rounds of 68 and 66 to sit on six under par.

However a one over par round of 71 on Saturday saw Rose fall away, and he wasn’t able to make up enough ground on Sunday after posting a final round of 69.

It meant he finished on six under par for the tournament, level with Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar.

Tenth place was allocated to receive $248,500, while ninth on the overall Fedex Cup leaderboard saw Rose pick up another $550,000.

American Justin Thomas claimed the top prize of $10,000,000 after finishing second in the Tour Championship, which was won by Xander Schauffele with a score of 12 under par.