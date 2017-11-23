No disappointment for Rose over Dubai

Justin Rose’s torrid finish on the final day of the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship crowned Tommy Fleetwood the Race to Dubai champion.

The north Hampshire golfer, who came unstuck over the final seven holes, looked in complete control of the tournament and was cruising at three-under for the day after 11 holes.

He bogeyed three of the next five to slip out of the top-five position he needed to win the Race to Dubai.

With Fleetwood looking on from the clubhouse after a scrappy 74 left him out of the top 20 on 11-under, Rose needed to hole from the front fringe for eagle at the 72nd hole to snatch the Harry Vardon Trophy.

But his 80ft effort drifted left of the target and, although he holed for birdie, a four-way share of fourth place was not enough to displace Fleetwood from the top of the

standings.

Rose graciously paid tribute to Race to Dubai champion Fleetwood.

Speaking to Sky Sports he said: “He did really well. He fought hard for it, he’s earned it, he deserves it and he’s had a great year.

“That’s what the Race to Dubai is all about – it’s not about a week or nine holes, it’s about how you play over a year. He’s done brilliantly and deserves it.”

He added: “I’m not overly disappointed. I played great golf at the end of the year, and shot two-under par on a tricky day [so] I’m not going to put myself over the grill on it.”