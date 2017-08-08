‘No safety concerns’ over cladding on Hampshire council buildings

Hampshire County Council has moved to reassure residents in the light of the Grenfell Tower disaster that none of its buildings ‘present any concerns to safety.’

The authority is undertaking assessments of all cladding on the 9,000 buildings it owns, including 526 schools.

A small amount of flammable Aluminium Composite Material (ACM), which is believed to have exacerbated the Grenfell tragedy, has been found in some buildings that are mainly brick built and ACM has been used for rain screening.

Only the Dickinson Centre at Park Community School in Havant is fully cladded with ACM, and this is a single-storey building, not used for children’s education.

The county authority said it has taken advice from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and is ‘not proposing to take any immediate steps’ but will be reviewing this position in line with any changes to building regulations and lessons learnt in light of the Grenfell tragedy.

The county council’s leader, Roy Perry, said: “Naturally, in the light of the tragic events of Grenfell Tower, our priority has been to immediately assess any buildings of potential risk.

“As we have previously confirmed, the county council does not have any high-rise residential buildings.

“Similarly, of our five schools that are four storeys or higher, no ACM cladding has been used.

“Therefore on this basis, I am advised that none of our buildings present any concerns to safety.

“I am satisfied with the technical advice I have received to date, particularly with regards to the Dickinson Centre.

“We will of course, continue to watch national developments closely – working with our partners in Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority.”

Cllr Perry added: “We have all found the events of Grenfell deeply distressing – and the duty of a county council to keep residents well-informed, is a duty I take very seriously.

“That is why I want to continue to make the public aware of our on-going reviews and any actions we may be required to take, the ensure people remain both safe and confident.”