No ‘significant effects’ to environment from Junction 6 services, rules council

The borough council has now given the green light for developers to apply to build two separate motorway service stations to the south of Basingstoke.

Planning officers have ruled that a proposal to build a services the size of 22 football pitches at the M3 Junction 6 “is not likely to have significant effects on the environment”.

Applicants Moto Hospitality submitted a screening opinion at the end of October, in which they insisted that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was not necessary.

And Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has now agreed, ruling that “an environmental statement is not required to accompany any future planning application”.

An EIA may have been deemed necessary to develop the site, between Black Dam roundabout and Dickens Lane, due to its close proximity to Grade 1 registered gardens at the Hackwood Park estate.

But Moto is now free to begin the process of drawing up a planning application for the services, which would include a 100-room hotel, amenity building, ‘drive thru’ coffee shop, fuelling facilities, and parking space for 620 cars and 50 lorries.

Hampshire’s branch of environmental charity, Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), have voiced their concerns about the plans, and insisted that the council’s ruling was “not the end of the story”.

Trustee Edward Dawson said: “This site was always part of the local heritage and the integrity of the Hackwood estate, and should be preserved.

“We will be open-minded until we see the actual application, but we have doubts that a further public service station is required along this stretch of the motorway.”

Another application is currently being prepared by a separate developer to build another service station, five miles away, near the M3 Junction 7, on the Farleigh Wallop and Dummer boundary.

Councillor for Basing, Onnalee Cubitt previously told the Observer she thought the proposed were “bizarre”, due to stops on the motorway already existing in Fleet and Winchester.

And Mr Dawson agreed, adding: “We all use service stations on a motorway drive, but how many stops do we really need?

“It is a pity that the council has concluded that an EIA is not needed, but that is not the end of the story.

“CPRE will press for a range of issues to be given full consideration.”

Another to dispute the view that an EIA for the proposed Junction 6 services wasn’t needed was Hackwood Park resident Andrew Martin, who insisted the location was “inappropriate”.

Mr Martin, of The Old Stables, said: “The entrance and exit is off a roundabout, [and] this will lead to a heightened risk for drivers, with tailbacks right on the roundabout the council have spent millions on to try to avoid congestion.

“We cannot understand how the council can support such a ridiculous proposal, which is against their environmental and other policies.

“It is clear there is no economic or commercial justification for a third service area within a 30 mile radius.

“A full EIA is required, despite the contradictory comment in the report.”