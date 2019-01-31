Everything back to normal following hospital evacuation

Life has returned to normal at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, following the evacuation of the neonatal unit earlier this week.

The neonatal unit at was evacuated at around 10pm on Monday 28 January due to steam mixed with dust escaping from a maintenance area. Crews from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended but there was no sign of a fire. All of the babies being treated in the unit were unharmed and safely transferred to a different part of the hospital, where staff were able to continue to provide the same service and the same level of care.

As the relocation of the neonatal unit limited its capacity, maternity services were temporarily suspended at Basingstoke hospital, with women in labour being advised to attend Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester. The unit was reopened for women who have had midwife-led care throughout their pregnancy on Tuesday, before becoming fully operational on Wednesday as some of the babies who were being treated by our neonatal staff were able to go home.

The maintenance issue that led to the temporary relocation of the neonatal unit has now been resolved. The area has been deep cleaned and a number of final checks carried out; the unit has been restored to its usual location in the Sherborne Building, meaning that all services are now fully functional and back to normal.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and concern this situation has caused, both for women using our maternity services and the families of babies on the neonatal unit. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to all of the staff who were involved in relocating the unit, making sure that the issue was resolved and ensuring that the area was ready for the babies to return to. It has been a real team effort. The neonatal and maternity staff across all of our sites did a fantastic job of continuing to provide the same level of care to women and babies in our care.”