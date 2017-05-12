North Hampshire general election candidates confirmed

The candidates who will contest the Basingstoke, North East Hampshire and North West Hampshire seats at next month’s general election have been announced.

Those going up for election across the country were announced yesterday (Thursday) ahead of residents going to the polls on June 8.

Basingstoke constituency candidates:

• Terry Bridgeman (Labour)

• Maria Miller (Conservative)

• Scott Neville (Libertarian)

• John Shaw (Liberal Democrat)

• Alan Stone (UKIP)

• Richard Winter (Green)

North East Hampshire constituency candidates:

• Robert Blay (Independent)

• Graham Cockarill (Liberal Democrat)

• Mike Gascoigne (UKIP)

• Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative)

• Barry Jones (Labour)

• Chas Spradbery (Green)

North West Hampshire constituency candidates:

• Roger Clark (UKIP)

• Andy Fitchet (Labour)

• Dan Hill (Green)

• Kit Malthouse (Conservative)

• Alex Payton (Liberal Democrat)