North Hampshire rower just days from start of 1,800 mile challenge

With just days to go before she sets off on an eight-week adventure of a lifetime, Lesley Foden has admitted feeling a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

The 60-year-old from East Woodhay, near Newbury, is rowing 1,800 miles around the coastline of Great Britain, and is due to cast off from Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex this Saturday.

Lesley is now making her final preparations, two years after coming up with the idea to do the challenge in a spontaneous moment while stood in the kitchen.

As the big day gets ever nearer, Lesley said: “One moment I’m thinking it’s great and I can’t wait, the next minute it’s ‘good heavens, what have I signed up to’.

“But I’ve had so much support from so many different people in so many different ways that I couldn’t dream of stopping now.”

Lesley will be rowing all eight legs of the journey in the five-man boat.

The route will take her from Burnham to Cowes, Padstow, Dublin, Oban, Lochinver, Fraserburgh and Scarborough before returning to the starting point.

As part of her training Lesley has been working with Olympic silver medal-winning rower Guin Batten, who has explained what life can be like on board.

Lesley said: “I’ve been relying on Guin for the last several months, otherwise it’s hard to know if you’re overdoing it, not doing enough or doing the right stuff.

“She’s rowed across the Atlantic and has been telling me about life on board, lots of little things it’s nice to be prepared for, which you don’t think about.

“Tensions among the crew, and don’t ever be late when it’s your turn to start rowing, because whoever you’re taking over from is just screaming to get off their oars.”

Having fundraised to cover the £20,000 cost of taking part in the challenge, Lesley is also hoping to raise the same amount for lifeboat charity the RNLI.

Her last few days on dry land will be spent packing and getting ready.

She said: “I’ve got to pack, which sounds silly, but I’ve got to pack, then unpack and pack again to make it as meagre as possible.

“Then basically it’s just counting down the hours, doing a bit of stretching, take the train down to Burnham on Friday and we head off at 2pm on Saturday, weather permitting of course.”

To donate to Lesley, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/lesleysrow.