Northeast hopes move will help to fulfil England dream

Hampshire Cricket secured the signing of the sought-after right-hander Sam Northeast on a long-term deal on Monday.

The contract commits the former Kent captain to the club until at least the end of 2021.

Northeast, 28, has totalled more than 8,000 first-class runs at an average of 39.66 in 136 matches since his debut in 2007.

The Ashford-born player has reached the 1,000-run landmark in each of the last three County Championship campaigns.

He said: “I have had a really enjoyable 10 years at Kent and I would like to wish the club and its supporters the best of luck for the future.

“It was an honour to be the club captain for three years and I leave the club with many happy memories.

“At the same time, I am hugely excited about joining Hampshire.

“It is a club and a team with a very bright future, and I am really looking forward to making as big a contribution as possible towards the club’s success.

“I hope this move will also help me push on to fulfil my dream of playing for England.”

Giles White, director of cricket, said Sam is an “exciting addition” to the Ageas Bowl side and “will add quality to the batting line up”.