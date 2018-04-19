Not app-y about potholes?

Basingstoke residents “fed up” with the condition of roads in the town are being encouraged to report potholes through a new web app.

Holes in Basingstoke’s roads reported via the app will then be compiled into a ‘pothole census’ report before being presented to Hampshire County Council and lobbying for action to be taken.

The pothole app was unveiled by Lib Dem candidate for Brighton Hill North Andy Konieczko and councillor Gavin James last week.

Mr Konieczko said: “Residents keep telling us that they’re fed up with the appalling condition of Basingstoke’s roads.

“If you drive or cycle along any stretch of road in Brighton Hill, you’ll see why: our roads are falling apart.

“With your help, we can build a detailed picture of all the potholes in our borough and push Hampshire County Council to do something about them.”

Cllr James added: “Hampshire County Council asked the government for more money so that it can address our area’s pothole problem.

“It has now been given £3million extra exactly for this purpose, so there’s no longer any excuse for leaving our roads in such a terrible state.

“It’s time to fix Basingstoke’s pothole plague.”

The app can be used online at https://bit.ly/2qBK1MJ