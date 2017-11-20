Not just winter chill in the air

Who will feel The Ghost’s Touch in the chilling tale by Wilkie Collins which comes to The Haymarket at the end of the month?

The play stars seasoned actors Mark Homer as Stephen Rayburn and Terri Dwyer as the mysterious Mrs Zant.

Widower Rayburn’s young daughter Lucy runs back to him from the woods in Kensington Gardens. He can see that she’s frightened. “Is it the dog?” he asks. “It’s not the dog,” she answers. “It’s the lady…I think she might be mad!”

The ghostly woman Rayburn meets leads him into a web of lust and revenge that reaches out from beyond the grave, but who will feel the ghost’s touch?

Mark Homer is best known for his role as Tony Hills in EastEnders, while he has also appeared in Casualty and Silent Witness and most recently The Dumping Ground.

He has attracted excellent reviews in theatre group Rumpus’s highly successful productions of The Signalman, The Pit and The Pendulum and Neville’s Island.

Terri Dwyer is a firm favourite with TV audiences from her appearances on Loose Women, 60 Minute Makeover and This Morning but she is no stranger to strong dramatic roles with credits including Law and Order, Holby City and Hollyoaks on TV and Dial M For Murder on stage.

Tickets for The Ghost’s Touch which runs form November 29 to December 2 are priced between £19 and £22, with discounts available for over 65s, under 16s and full-time students.

There is also a special post-show talk and question and answer session after the matinee performance on December 2.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.