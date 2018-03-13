Not quite your average teacher

Blackeyed Theatre revives its highly acclaimed production of John Godber’s comedy Teechers and comes to The Haymarket for two performances only.

The play is about life at a struggling academy for Mr Nixon, an unsuspecting new drama teacher. Will Mr Nixon abandon his students for a green and pleasant grammar school?

With a minimal set, simple lighting and three actors, the performance brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby; three Year 11 students about to leave school for good.

Although the play was written in 1984, director Adrian McDougall has brought the production very much up-to-date in a time defined by social media, cheap celebrity and the uncertainty of Brexit.

Crammed full of unforgettable characters, political left-hooks and razor-sharp comedy, Teechers is more relevant today than ever; a modern classic with something vital to say about education for the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’.

The cast of three all have a strong background in theatre and include Nicole Black whose film credits include Sticks (Brickwork Films) and The Jossers (The People Show), Jake Addley known from BBC’s Doctors and Rosalind Seal whose film credits include Blind Date (Elegant If Productions) and The Pool (AKA Films).

Adrian, the director of the show, is the founder of Blackeyed Theatre. He grew up in Berkshire, studying modern languages at Southampton University, before becoming a theatre producer in 2004.

The performance will take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday 20 March. Tickets are priced at £22 for the evening show and £19 for the afternoon performance.

The production carries an age guidance of 11 years and over.

For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.