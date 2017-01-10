Number of women in Parliament is ‘shockingly low’, says Basingstoke MP

Maria Miller feels “concrete action plans” need to be put in place to bring a higher representation of women into the House of Commons.

The Basingstoke MP is one of just 191 female representatives in the 650-member Parliament, and is chair of a Government committee investigating the imbalance.

And a report by the women and equalities committee published today called for political parties to right the “serious democratic deficit” by ensuring at least 45 per cent of their candidates are female, or else face financial sanctions.

The committee feel that introducing such legislation could lead the number of female MPs to increase from 30 per cent to 45 per cent by 2030, so as to boost the UK’s global ranking for representation up from 48th.

And with the 455 women MPs ever elected still standing below the current number of male representatives, Mrs Miller insisted it was “difficult to believe” there was not as many women as men qualified to represent their community.

She said: “A global ranking of 48th is shockingly low.

“We must rise to the challenge of being a world leader on women’s parliamentary representation.

“In their evidence to our inquiry, the leaders of political parties agreed that the commons would benefit from gender equality, and a range of initiatives are in place to improve the situation.

“But we saw little to justify their confidence that these will be sufficient.

“We need concrete action plans.”

Just one in four candidates at the last general elections were female, with the equalities committee insisting the Government bring into force the statutory requirement for parties to publish their candidate diversity data for elections.

And with the Government proposing to reduce the number of total MPs from 650 to 600 by 2020 as part of the boundary changes, Mrs Miller has pleaded for help to ensure “previous positive trends do not stagnate or reverse”.

She added: “We are calling on political parties to publicly set out the measures they plan to take to increase the proportion and number of women parliamentary candidates in 2020.

“There is no room for complacency.

“We need to see more women candidates in winnable seats.

“Political parties bear the lion’s share of the responsibility for improvement.

“We look to the leaders of those parties to give these efforts the urgency and priority they require.”