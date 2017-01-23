Nurse Elsa wows family by granting dying patient’s final wish

A nurse from Basingstoke hospital that helped make a patient’s final wish come true has been presented with an award.

Elsa Jose, who works on Ward E2, acted quickly to ensure that a woman who was near the end of her life got the chance to say a final goodbye to as many members of her family as possible.

Having been informed that the patient was gravely ill, Elsa took it upon herself to quickly explain the situation to the lady’s family so that arrangements could be made.

As a result, the patient was able to fulfill her wish of speaking individually to each member of her family before she died, with one of her grandchildren even having the time to fly over from Singapore as a result.

And her quick thinking and compassion led to Elsa being nominated for a WOW! Award, with the family saying: “I felt Elsa showed great integrity, respect, and care for me and my mother in talking to me.

“Because of this, as a family we were able to maximise the remaining 40 hours of my mother’s life.”

A handful of winners are selected by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HFFT), which runs Basingstoke hospital, with Elsa admitting to being surprised when she found out she’d been nominated.

She said: “It was really sad, but it’s nice to know that I was able to make a difference in what was a really difficult time for that family.

“Just to be able to give them a bit of notice, so the family knew what was going on a bit earlier, gave them more time to get to hospital and say their goodbyes to their loved one.

“The family had already sent me a personal thank you card, but I was surprised and pleased when I heard that they had also nominated me for a WOW! Award.”

Elsa was not the only person from Basingstoke hospital to be acknowledged with an award, after David Townley and Kyle Hadnett, who work in the fracture clinic, were also praised for the way they treated a frightened young patient.

Speaking at a special lunch for the winners last week, HHFT chairman Elizabeth Padmore said: “I’m so proud of all of you here today.

“Some of the stories we heard brought tears to my eyes.

“I know that you all think you are just doing your jobs, but you are doing so much more than that.

“It’s people like you who make our hospitals as good as they are.

“You are all truly amazing.”