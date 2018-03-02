Nurses in need of help from 4×4 drivers

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital are appealing for people with four-wheel drive cars to help get nurses to work in the wintery conditions.

As the ‘Beast from the East’ sweeps across the region causing chaos on the roads, on and off duty hospital staff are being urged to report in for work – but they need a little help getting there.

Julie Maskery, chief operating officer at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Despite the fantastic efforts being made by our staff to get into work and to keep services running, the adverse weather is presenting us with some staffing challenges.

“Nursing staff who are not on duty are being asked to report for work if it is safe for them to do so.

“As a result of the adverse weather, we have also taken the decision to postpone some non-urgent outpatient appointments and procedures to prevent the need for people to travel to our hospitals unless it is essential.

“If your appointment is going to be postponed, you will be contacted by the Trust. Otherwise, please attend as planned if it is safe for you to do so. If you are unable to attend your appointment, please let us know using the contact details on your appointment letter.

“Where possible, our clinicians are carrying out telephone consultations with patients whose appointments are postponed or are unable to reach our hospitals.

Anybody with a four-wheel drive vehicle who is able to help can email transport@hhft.nhs.uk with their contact details and location.